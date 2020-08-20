Hampden County DA taking action after repeat offender released on low bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood are furious over the release on low bail of a repeat offender who was arrested on gun charges earlier this week

A district court clerk released 33-year-old, Derek Lopez of Springfield, on $5,000 bail. Lopez according to the mayor and police commissioner has been arrested 16 times, including four involving gun charges, the latest this week when he allegedly chased two people with his car with a gun pointed out the window.

Mayor Sarno told 22News how disappointed they were over the release on the low bail on the officer.

“Commissioner Clapprood and I are in an uproar,” said Mayor Sarno. “You have individuals like this, to have a district court clerk to let this individual go on $5,000 bail, no dangerous hearing, It’s just not right.”

Since this story broke, the office of Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has filed for a dangerous hearing in the Derek Lopez case. The DA has asked a judge to revoke the conditions of the defendant’s release on pending heroin conspiracy charges against Lopez two-years-ago.