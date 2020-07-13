Hampden County Defenders including criminal defense lawyers to host BLM rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Defenders will be hosting a Black Lives Matter rally in Springfield Monday afternoon to support the movement as courts across the state begin to reopen.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the rally will begin at 1 p.m. at Court Square. The event is organized and led by criminal defense lawyers, legal aid workers, social workers, and community-based organizations.

“July 13 marks a new day. A day where courts must never go back to a racially biased and oppressive system that disproportionately harms, kills, and destroys the lives of Black and Brown people.”

The purpose of the rally is to remind members of the legal community that each party must be held accountable for their share of responsibility for the racist system, and push for a change in every courtroom.

A few of the speakers at the event include Alisson Wright, a public defender in Springfield, Joe Smith III, a criminal defense and civil rights attorney, Rose Webster-Smith, a community organizer with Springfield No One Leaves, and many others.

