Hampden County Defenders to host Black Lives Matter rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many Hampden County Defenders will be hosting an upcoming Black Lives Matter rally in Court Square Monday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the rally is scheduled to be held at 1:00 p.m. and is organized and led by criminal defense lawyers, legal aid workers, social workers, and community-based organizations.

In addition to the rally, courts across the state of Massachusetts are set to reopen on Monday as well.

“July 13 marks a new day. A day where courts must never go back to a racially biased and oppressive system that disproportionate harms, kills, and destroys the lives of Black and Brown people.”

The rally is intended to remind members of the legal community that each party must be held accountable for their share of responsibility for the racist system, and push for a change in every courtroom. A few of the speakers to expect at the rally include Alisson Wright, a public defender in Springfield, Jow Smith III, a criminal defense and civil rights attorney, Rose Webster-Smith, a community organizer with Springfield No One Leaves, and many others.