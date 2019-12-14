Hampden County Gun Buyback helps residents dispose of unwanted firearms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year, gun violence is responsible for thousands of homicides and suicides in the U.S.

The Hampden County DA partnered with Baystate Heath to provide residents an easy way to get guns out of their homes.

Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni told 22News that the buyback was aimed at getting rid of improperly stored out of homes.

“This is harm reduction from our perspective, there’s a law enforcement element,” said Gulluni. “We want to make sure guns in homes that are unwanted, unsecured, and not stored properly are taken out of homes so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Dr. Jennifer MacGregor, a Clinical Psychologist at Baystate Health also informed 22News that many youth suicides can be prevented by taking guns out of homes.

“The majority of youth suicide deaths are caused by guns. And access to those in the home, when the act is very impulsive,” said Dr. MacGregor. “If the gun wasn’t in the home, there wouldn’t be the opportunity.”

Residents exchanged their guns for 50 dollar Big Y gift cards at the Raymond Sullivan Safety Complex in Springfield Saturday.

No questions were asked, but state troopers made sure the guns wouldn’t discharge.

Guns that were collected included pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Residents who turned in firearms were glad to have a safe and convenient option to dispose of their unwanted guns.

My husband passed away 20 years ago and it turns out I was stuck with this shotgun that was sitting in a closet, and when you have a gun, you realize its really hard to get rid of.

DA Gulluni said State Police will take all 109 firearms that were dropped off Saturday to a safe place and have them destroyed.