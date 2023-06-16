SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department hosted their annual Women in Criminal Justice Conference in Springfield Friday morning.

The event is designed to bring women together from all over the work to learn, share a network as part of the criminal justice community. The theme for this year’s conference was “Strength Through Resiliency.”

Adrienne Osborn is an executive committee member for the women in criminal justice conference. She told 22News women have made great strides in this profession, but there is still work to be done, “We still have an opportunity, no matter what the challenges is to continue that effort, it doesn’t stop it, it just makes it more challenging us to do that, so we’re committed, we’re dedicated and we’re honored to do that.”

This was the 26th year for the Women in Criminal Justice Conference.