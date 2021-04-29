Hampden County is in last place for first and full vaccination doses in Massachusetts, data shows

(WWLP) – Hampden County is in the last place for first COVID-19 vaccine doses and full vaccinations, according to state public health officials in their weekly report.

However, the report also shows vaccines per capita is at 102 percent, the highest in western Massachusetts.

So, where exactly are the vaccines going and how are they divided?

Massachusetts got 351,920 first and second vaccine doses this week as part of the state’s allocation from the federal government, the state’s COVID-19 Command Center told the State House News Service.

From that state allocation of doses, 138,760 went to hospital systems and health care providers. Another 119,990 doses went to the state’s mass vaccination locations and 67,830 doses were provided to regional collaboratives and local boards of health, the Command Center said.

Community health centers got 18,340 doses from the state, non-CVS retail pharmacies got 4,500 doses from the state and 2,000 doses were provided for mobile vaccination clinics.

In addition to the state allocation, some vaccination sites in Massachusetts get doses directly from the federal government.

This week, according to the Command Center, 119,560 first and second doses were allocated from the feds to the retail pharmacy program, federally qualified health centers received 53,690 doses directly and the Community Vaccination Clinic at the Hynes Convention Center was allocated 42,120 doses.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue coverage and bring you more details.