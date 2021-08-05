Hampden County looks to improve vaccination rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vaccination efforts continue in Springfield, trying to elevate the vaccination rate in Hampden County, which remains the lowest in the state.

In addition, Hampden and Hampshire counties are tied for the lowest vaccination rates of the Black community. To try and combat that, the Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition held another neighborhood vaccine clinic. Taking place in Mason Square right inside the Indian Motorcycle Apartment Complex on State Street.

A coalition rep said by bringing vaccines to people, it gets more shots in arms.

Bud Williams said, “We do six or seven locations a week. It’s boots on the ground, hand-to-hand combat, one on one and we understand that we have to take it to them. Make it convenient, make it easy. At the end of the day, we are trying to save lives and protect our community.

The Coalition is teaming up with several other community organizations for a children’s event tomorrow.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at STCC, children can participate in a hands-on COVID conference. It’s free and lunch will be provided.