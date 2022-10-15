SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden county, and now the entire state of Massachusetts, is in the medium-risk category for COVID-19.

This is after a steady decline in cases over the summer. That ranking is based on a few factors like covid cases, hospitalizations, and hospital staffing levels.

Doctor Armando Paez, the Chief of the Infectious Disease Division at Baystate Medical Center, says there are roughly 81 patients with covid at Baystate Medical Center, an increase from last week. He said this increase in risk level for Hampden County is not something to ignore.

“The cases are going up and those vulnerable patients are being admitted to the hospital and they’re at most risk of being hospitalized and even dying related to COVID-19,” said Paez. Paez said the average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is over 70.