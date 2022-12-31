CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community spread of Covid-19 has changed within the last few days.

Looking at the CDC‘s weekly risk assessment, here in western Massachusetts, Berkshire and Franklin county are at medium risk for community spread of Covid-19.

Hampden county was at high risk for the community spread of Covid-19 a few days ago, but Hampden and Hampshire county are now at low risk.

Nationwide, a majority of states now stand at medium risk. Hawaii and Maine are the only states that are completely low risk for spread.

The CDC offers these tips to help stop the spread of Covid-19: