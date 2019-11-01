Hampden County probation officers put convicted sex offenders on notice on Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s an uglier side to Halloween, people who may use the occasion innocent, ghoulish festivities to prey on young children.

It’s an opportunity to put convicted sex offenders on notice. Hampden County probation officers fanned out around several local communities including – Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke – for Operation Lights Out.

“We’re taking their movements and their activities outside of the building very seriously,” said William Delaney, chief probation officer.

Assistant Chief Probation Officer Patrick Shea added, “Really focus on unannounced home visits to level 2 and level 3 and offenders.”

Level 2 and 3 sex offenders are required to check in with their probation officer every 14 days. But during Halloween, they’re not allowed to open their doors to trick or treaters, give out candy, display Halloween decorations, or even turn on their porch lights.

Since so many kids and teens are out and about on Halloween, four teams of officers paid convicted sex offenders unannounced visits.

“There were some close to my house, so I was aware of that,” said Veronica of Springfield.

Veronica took a proactive approach before taking her daughter trick or treating. She logged onto our website where 22News posted a map of where local sex offenders live.

Veronica said, “You have to make sure where you’re going and that it’s safe for your child.”

“I’m a single father raising her, so I like to keep her safe,” said John of Springfield. “She’s always with me wherever I go.”

Officers started their visits around 3:30 p.m. and rounded out around 8 this evening. They tell me they visited about 50 homes.