Hampden County Register of Deeds provides information on Homestead Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Register of Deeds is reminding residents about the importance of filing the Homestead Act.

Cheryl Coakley-Rivera hosted an outreach program at the Palmer Senior Center on Wednesday. The Homestead Act helps you protect your home in the event of a death, accident, or lawsuit.

Coakely-Rivera said people can easily lose their homes in these everyday scenarios, and filing for homestead protection will give you peace of mind.

“What we’re doing is reaching out to people and explaining the Homestead Act costs $35,” she explained. “We still advise people to see an attorney, but they can still fill out the paperwork on their own and bring it in to our office.”

Coakley Rivera is hosting outreach programs across Hampden County over the next few weeks.

If you can’t make it to one but are interested in the Homestead Act, you can contact Hampden County Register of Deeds office at (413) 755-1722.