Hampden County Register of Deeds reaches out to elderly residents in Monson

Hampden County

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera spoke to members of the Longmeadow Adult Center on Tuesday, visiting places where senior citizens gather.

Since Coakley-Rivera took office earlier this year, the Register of Deeds has spoken extensively about elderly concerns, especially how to prevent losing their homes. She told 22News that there’s a new scheme aimed at the elderly.

“People and their neighbors have seen their home on Zillow for sale, and their homes aren’t for sale,” Coakley-Rivera told 22News. “So we’re now trying to get in touch with the Attorney General’s office.”

Coakley-Rivera urged other elected officials to go to where seniors gather to hear their concerns.

