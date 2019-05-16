Hampden County Register of Deeds talks to seniors about real estate protection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Losing your home as you grow older is a common concern among seniors.

Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera addressed that issue Thursday at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center in Springfield.

Homeowners wanted to learn strategies to protect their real estate and heirs. One senior member told 22News she wants her property to stay in the family for years to come.

“I want to keep my home,” Kathie Lemay said. “Where a nursing home can’t touch it. I’d like to leave it to a son, and I want to pass it on to him, and I’m afraid If I go into a nursing home, they’d take it from me.”

Rivera told 22News, “There are a lot of things that seniors like myself, I’m 55-years-old, we can start to do, to secure our homes to make sure if you do go into a nursing home, it doesn’t fall into a nursing home, it doesn’t fall under the bank or what have you.”

Rivera recommends seniors secure legal guidance to protect their assets as they age.

