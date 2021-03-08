Hampden County Register of Deeds warning of property deed scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County residents are being urged to be on the lookout for scams having to do with copies of a “Certified Property Deed.”

Residents have been receiving mail, that looks very official, requesting money in exchange for a copy of their deed.

Some of these letters are addressed from California and other places outside of Massachusetts. Those that fall victim to the scam risk giving out private information, such as banking details. The scam is mostly impacting seniors.

According to Cheryl Coakley-Rivera, Hampden County Register of Deeds, you should never pay for a copy of your deed.

“You can get all that information, it’s free to the public. Your deed and anyone else’s deed you want to look at. So you don’t have to pay anyone for a copy of your deed,” Coakley-Rivera told 22News.

It’s very simple to get a copy of your deed on your own because you can just download one from the Hampden County Deed Registry website, or call the Hampden County Deed Registry Office at 413-755-1722.