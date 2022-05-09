CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Register of Probate has opened a satellite office in Chicopee City Hall.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning, the first day of the business for the office.

Hampden County Register of Probate, Rosemary Saccomani, has been working with the city to find a space to expand and provide more access to their services. The new office is an alternative option to going to the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

Saccomani says she is looking to expand to other communities in the future. The Chicopee office is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.