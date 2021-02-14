Hampden County residents celebrate Valentine’s Day with meals at home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC recommends that people stay home for their Valentine’s Day celebration, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Whether they were looking back, staying in the present or looking ahead, Sunday was a chance for people to connect through a home-cooked meal.

“Valentine’s Day is a special day, right? So we have to take care of each other,” David Sexton from Chicopee said.

Sexton’s love story started when he was five, “Her mom let me park my bike when I went to school, I used to park my bike in her backyard. And we ended up being friends.”

After about 34 years of marriage, Sunday’s dinner will be followed by a special dessert.

“Cookies and cream my wife loves. And of course these are for me. And whipped topping for the ice cream,” Sexton told 22News.

It’s about living in the present for Hallie and Donna Weber, “Valentine’s is about thinking about the good things, not the bad,” Hallie told 22News.

This year’s Valentine’s dinner for Donna’s husband come with an important meaning for the family.

“He does have Parkinson’s dementia. So tonight I’m making a nice dinner and we’re gonna sit and have dinner,” Donna said.

And for John Wegryzn, he plans to spend the holiday with his wife and daughter.

“I love my family, and its so weird out there nowadays. I just want to spend more time with my loved ones. It’s awesome.” Wegryzn said.

Three different stories, but everyone planned to have the same meal, treating themselves and their loved ones to a nice steak.