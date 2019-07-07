Trees down, flooded roads in Hamdpen County following Saturday’s storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many parts of the state saw heavy damage with these storms, including trees down and flooded roads.

Roaring thunder and heavy rain hit the western part of the state on Saturday, flooding roads such as Plumtree Road in Springfield.

“It flooded really fast. I’ve never seen it flood this fast,” Jackie Beauvais of Springfield described Saturday’s storm. “It usually floods every year, mostly in the fall, and we try to keep the manhole covers clear.”

Longmeadow’s Bay Path University had to call in clean up crews following the storm.

Don Swarts, Superintendent of grounds at the university told 22News, “I’m looking over at the campus and there’s a lot of debris there, so I’m just gunna survey it and see if I can handle it or see if I have to call in a tree company.”

On Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow heavy down pours brought down a number of tree limbs and trees.

A big tree on Belleclaire Avenue was brought down Saturday, splitting a house down the middle. One family who lives just across the street said as the thunder grew louder — they heard a sudden crash just outside their front yard.

Genevieve Osborne, a young daughter told 22News, “I said this to my brother, ‘I think a tree just fell,’ and then we ran upstairs and that’s when our limb fell and then I was looking, while that was falling I saw that falling, and it just scared me.”

Her mother, Emily Osborne added, “It was the loudest crash you could imagine and then when we looked over and saw what had happened, it was pretty scary.”

Longmeadow Fire Chief John Dearbon told 22News, a few houses have been hit by downed trees, but no injuries have been reported at this time.