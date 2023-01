LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There is an inaugural breakfast and swearing-in to mark the start of Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s second term.

Clerk of Courts Laura Gentile will be officiating the ceremony at 8:00 a.m., according to a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

There will be holding a ceremony in the administration building on the second-floor conference room that is adjacent to the Sheriff’s office at the Main Institution in Ludlow.