Hampden County Sheriff cookout canceled this year due to Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major local political event is being postponed, due to ongoing concerns over the spread of Covid-19

Covid-19 has forced the cancellation of the Hampden County Sheriff 2020 summer cookout.

The annual barbecue typically brings out law enforcement and political figures from all over the state. The sheriff said that while Massachusetts has made great progress in “flattening the curve,” he doesn’t want to take any chances by holding a large event.

It’s a tradition that happens before Cocchi’s election to the sheriff’s office, which started decades ago, hosted by Cocchi’s predecessor, Michael Ashe.

Sheriff Cocchi told 22News that this year, he felt it was safest to keep community members safe and cancel the cookout.

“It really was about not bringing anyone together that could contract the virus or become ill. We wouldn’t feel good and it wouldn’t be the right thing to do,” said Cocchi. “It’s about putting your big boy pants on and making the right decision for the betterment of other people.”

Sherriff Cocchi and his team are working to plan an event in October, assuming it will be safer to gather by the fall. Otherwise, if that doesn’t happen, the event will take place next year.