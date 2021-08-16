Hampden County Sheriff Department giving away school supplies to Holyoke students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff Department held an event Monday to announce when their 10th annual back to school supplies giveaway will be.

The event will take place on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. at McNally Field, which is right behind the Kelly school. At the event, they will be giving away 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students who live in Holyoke.

The event is part of the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative which aims to help students start the school year with the tools they need to be successful. On Monday, the initiative and the sheriff department gave awards to those who sponsored the event.

“2,500 backpacks. going out to kids and it’s a day of fun, it’s about building good memories, it’s about starting the school year off right with the tools to be successful,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

The free event will also have activities for the whole family including a rock climbing wall, waterslides, face painting and more.