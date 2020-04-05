Hampden County Sheriff’s Department to open recovery center for frontline workers with COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will be opening up a First Recovery Home for frontline workers on April 7.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, the First Responder Recovery Home is designed for frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and more who have tested positive for COVID-19. The center will be located at the department’s Pre-Release Center on its campus in Ludlow.

All services including the stay will be free of charge.

“We’ve already received calls from people in the community who have been diagnosed but have nowhere to go without jeopardizing the health of their family. That’s the need we are trying to fill. And thanks to our amazing community partners, we are going to be able to provide a peaceful, tranquil place for first responders to recover with amenities including restaurant-quality food and hotel bedding,” said Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Beginning Tuesday, April 7, Sheriff Cocci along with staff will start accepting guests with 84-single-occupancy rooms available. Cocci said anyone staying must be healthy enough to care for themselves however, the department’s medical staff will conduct rounds for those with comprehensive medical care.

Any frontline workers who want to request a room are asked to call 413-858-0801 or 413-858-0819.