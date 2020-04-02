Hampden County Sheriff Department to provide faces masks to staff, inmates

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Hampden County Sherrif’s department had announced newer precautions for staff and inmates to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi has ordered all jail staff and inmates in the care of Hampden County Sheriff’s Department to now wear masks as a precaution to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 inside the facilities.

After a consultation on Monday with the department’s medical team, Sheriff Cocchi implemented the new safety precaution that will remain in place until the pandemic passes.



22News spoke with Sheriff Cocchi about the goals to provide a mask for every inmate in the county

correctional system across Massachusetts.

“We saw the need coming for our offender population. I am entrusted with care and custody and protecting these men and women and in doing so I felt that I had to provide them, which we have done, every offender has two masks.”

The masks are produced by the York Street Industries manufacturing training program with the durability to be washed to medical disinfectant standards and reused.

The same masks have also been distributed across Massachusetts in response to the shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) for medical personnel and first responders.

The department has also issued N95 masks to those who have to go to high-risk areas, such as internal preventative medical quarantine areas or outside medical institutions.

According to the Sheriff’s department, as of Wednesday, there are zero inmates and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who had any contact with the staffers who tested positive, none of whom were correctional officers, were notified and placed under our COVID-19 medical protocols.