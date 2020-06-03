Hampden County Sheriff provides free face shields to Westfield salons, barbershop employees

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office has donated hundreds of face shield masks in efforts to help Westfield salons and barbershops safely reopen.

Salon owner Basia Bel along with Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Westfield Mayor Don Humason provided face shields Wednesday morning to any salon or barbershop employee who wanted them.

Sheriff Cocchi said the least the city can do during the pandemic is to make sure the people providing services have the tools needed to operate their business safely. “Thanks to donated materials, we have hundreds of face shield we are making available to salon and barbershop employees at no cost,” Cocchi added.

The Western Massachusetts 3D-Printing in collaboration with local high school students donated materials used in the distribution. The actual face shields were put together at the Sheriff’s Department located in Ludlow and at the Olde Armory Grille in Springfield.

During the pandemic, the department has donated protective face masks to all inmates and staff members at every jail in Massachusetts. Donations were also made to dozens of police and fire departments, nursing staff employees, and more.