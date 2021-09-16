Hampden County Sheriff to resume sending inmates to Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will once again start sending inmates back to the Roderick Ireland Courthouse beginning Monday for in person proceedings.

“I still have significant concerns about the Hampden County Courthouse but based upon the work authorized by the Massachusetts Trial Courts over the past few weeks and my team’s first-hand inspections, I am going to allow the justice-involved individuals in our care and custody to resume in-person proceedings, for now,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said he made the decision following a two hour meeting with Trial Court officials on Wednesday. The Courthouse was shut down on August 27th after mold was found in the building. Cleaning was done and it reopened on September 9th.

The holding cells of the courthouse were a main area for mold issues in the building. Testing has been done on the building and it determined mold levels were safe for people after extensive cleaning and sanitization.

Photos taken Tuesday, September 14th showing concerning areas inside the courthouse. Courtesy: Hampden County Bar Association

Sheriff Cocchi said he will continue to monitor the bi-weekly inspections that his health and safety team are doing at the Courthouse. If any health concerns come up, he said will reconsider sending inmates into the building.