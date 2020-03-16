Hampden County Sheriff’s Department announcing changes to combat coronavirus

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is scheduled to have a news conference Monday morning about the changes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The news conference will be at the Hampden County Jail administration Building in Ludlow for 11:30 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi will announce changes to policies and programs in an effort to best protect the staff and the offender population of western Massachusetts.

The department has increased disinfecting areas where a virus is most likely to be spread including transport vehicles and housing units and has also implemented new screening procedures for offenders to upon intake.

The changes are scheduled to last for at least 60 days and are expected to have a significant impact on the people the department serves, their families and the region of the state from Worcester west given the regional nature of many of their programs and operations.

There is also mandatory staff training that will be implemented with new HR protocols being put into place and the department has contingency plans in case a large number of staff end up getting sick.

On Friday, an inmate was held in preventative medical quarantine due to a suspected case of coronavirus. The decision was made based on his recent interstate travel and symptoms including a fever, sore throat, cough, and congestion which are potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Based on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines it was determined that he would not be tested for COVID-19. His health has improved and is expected to be removed from quarantine by the beginning of the weekend.