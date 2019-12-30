Hampden County Sheriff’s Department chooses name for new Bloodhound

Breaking News
Gunshot victim found on Belmont Avenue in Springfield has died
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After more than 1,000 name suggestions poured in from the public, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department has chosen a name for their new K9.

“Scout” Hazen Ouimet is a Bloodhound puppy who will soon be trained in search and rescue with a specialty in tracking.

Thank you to the hundreds of people who offered their suggestions to help us name the newest member of our department.  After much debate and consideration we have selected the name “Scout” Hazen-Ouimet.  We wanted the name to reflect the work “Scout” will be performing in his new role at the Sheriff’s Department.  We also wanted to pay tribute couple of people who meant so much to our Sheriff’s Department Family.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

Original story: The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department’s new Bloodhound puppy needs a name

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News the puppy is going to be extremely valuable to all of western Massachusetts.

