Hampden County Sheriff’s Department donates face shields, masks to businesses in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office donated face shields and masks Wednesday morning to help local salons and barbershops get back to business after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Robert Rizzuto, at 8 a.m. at the Beauty Batlles Lounge on Front Street in Chicopee the sheriff’s office gave protective face shields and cloth masks to any salon or barbershop employee who wanted them.

Last week, the department gave away more than 100 face shields and masks in Westfield and the department is continuing to plan more of these events to support other salons and barbershops in western Massachusetts.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Chicopee Mayor John Vieau distributed the face shields and masks to salon owner Ashley Batlle.

Rizzuto said the materials were donated by the recently formed Western Massachusetts 3D-Printing Collaborative of local high school students led by Sontino Allentuck who is a junior at Longmeadow High School. The face shields were assembled by the York Street Industries manufacturing training program at the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow and at the Olde Armory Grille in Springfield.

“People are still having trouble getting the personal protective equipment they need to safely get back to work during the pandemic. This is one way we’re able to help with that, and at the same time, say thank you for the service you provide in our community. We had a great turnout in Westfield and people really appreciated getting the face shields and masks. We’re excited to bring the initiative to Chicopee next,” Sheriff Cocchi said.

According to Rizzuto the York Street Industries program has produced more than 45,000 masks, around 1,200 face shields, and over 500 gowns to help get PPE to people who need it the most.

The sheriff’s department has provided protective face masks for all inmates and staff members at every jail in the Commonwealth, at correctional institutions across New England, and helped equip dozens of police, fire departments, journalists, and staff at nursing homes and hospitals.