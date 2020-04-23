Breaking News
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department holding news conference to discuss impact of court-ordered early releases

Hampden County

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni are scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the impact of court-ordered early releases Thursday morning.

Cocchi and Gulluni will discuss the ongoing complications of ensuring public safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic at the Hampden County Jail at 11 a.m.

On April 7, the Supreme Judicial Court issued a ruling agreeing to consider releasing
some individuals from custody amid the pandemic.

According to Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Robert Rizzuto, late last week, the Committee for Public Counsel and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a motion asking the court to expand that ruling. Additionally, Prisoners’ Legal Services is
suing the state aiming to have the Section 35 involuntary commitment substance use
disorder clients removed from treatment in correctional institutions.

Rizzuto said some of the people released by the courts have been rearrested and others have suffered overdoses with limited access to addiction support services and medication-assisted treatment. Many others facing a sudden and spontaneous release by the courts have struggled to
find a place to live.

