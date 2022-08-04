WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department was at the Boys and Girls Club in West Springfield Thursday demonstrating some of the ways the department does their job.

Kids got a chance to see the mounted unit in action, interact with support dogs and were even able to sit in the driver’s seat of the sheriff’s department’s boat, on land of course. This was all part of the Boys and Girls Club’s hero week, honoring the real heroes of the community.

Dan D’Angelo, the Executive Director of the West Springfield Boys and Girls Club said, “I think we’d all love to have Batman actually show up to our house when we need him, but these are the real men and women that are gonna respond when anyone in our community or neighborhood needs them. And its nice that our kids have an opportunity to see what’s available to them.”

These kids were all attending the Boys and Girls Club summer camp. Hero week is the theme of their 6th week.