Hampden County Sheriff’s Department mourns loss of therapy dog Kiwi

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning, the passing of their therapy dog, Kiwi.

According to the Hampden County Sherrif’s Department, Kiwi joined the department following her previous assignment as a seeing eye dog. She retired earlier this year after suffering from some hip-related problems that made it difficult to get around.

During her time at the Hampden County Sherrif’s Department, Kiwi was partnered with and adopted by staff members Greg and Maribeth Moss and their family.

(Photo: HCSD)

She passed peacefully with her family by her side, as they made her aware of how she gave them the best year and a half.

“Dogs walk into our lives with four paw prints and quickly become a member of the family. Their lives may run short by comparison to our own, but the memories and the ways they’ve impacted us last forever,” Sheriff Nick Cocchi.

Rest in Peace Kiwi.