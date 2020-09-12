Hampden County Sheriff’s Department welcomes therapy dog to the team

Credit: Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department has a new team member joining them, a 4-year-old lab!

Therapy dog Tess will be working to lift the spirits of staff and incarcerated people daily. She will be working with the medical department and help bring comfort to people when they are getting medical treatments and procedures.

According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Tess is a sweet dog that loves to be near humans and a labrador dog is the perfect fit for the job.

