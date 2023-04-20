LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is preparing to roll out their own body-worn camera program.

At a conference at Forest Park Thursday about the department increasing patrols there, Sheriff Nick Cocchi spoke on the camera program saying that they already have the physical cameras and are waiting to finalize some policies before an official launch.

“It’s probably the best thing we can do to protect out officer and our deputies. It tells the true story,” said Cocchi.

The department’s Public Information Officer, Rob Rizzuto, told 22News that there’s no date set in stone yet to roll out the program but plan to deploy them within the coming months.