LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Institute of Corrections is hosting its annual Large Jail Network conference at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The Large Jail Network conference is being held at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office because the facilities are considered model correctional institutions, according to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) largest networks is the Large Jail Network, which is designed for the administrators of jails with 1,000 or more beds.

Around 75 sheriffs and jail administrators will be going to the Main Institution in Ludlow to kick off the conference. Sheriff Nick Cocchi will lead a brief program, and then the participants will begin a tour of the Sheriff’s facilities and programs to give an overview of the work that leads to Hampden County having one of the lowest recidivism rates in the country. The Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit of horses and the Emotional Support Division of therapy dogs will also be on-site during the conference.

While in Hampden County, the group will also tour and learn about the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee, Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield, All-Inclusive Support Services in Springfield, as well as the Sheriff’s Office’s award-winning health care program, mental health services, and Medication Assisted Treatment program to help those in custody that are battling an addiction.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting correctional professionals from across the country and share some of our best practices that help the justice-involved people we encounter go back to the community better equipped for success and less likely to return as an inmate,” said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “We have one of the lowest recidivism rates in the nation and when they tour our facilities and talk to our team, they will learn about how our firm but fair approach to corrections makes a difference in the outcomes for the individuals, their families, and the community as a whole.”

The conference is being held on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. at the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.