LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is now offering a civilian outreach corrections academy for the community to take part in.

This outreach corrections academy is for anyone interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the Hampden County Sheriff’s correctional facilities and learning more about the work of the sheriff`s office.

The civilian academy is designed for residents of western Massachusetts looking to learn more about topics ranging from the opioid epidemic to how to administer Narcan and seeing what a day in the life of a corrections officer is like. You can also learn about the programs in the department including gang awareness and K-9 demonstrations.

“We haven’t got to have an academy since the pandemic, so this will be the first one since then. There is no special prerequisites, you only have to be 18 years of age or older,” said Robert Rizzuto, the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office.

Registration is open through mid October and classes will begin in November. Those interested will go to the Hampden County Jail and House of Correction in Ludlow once a week on Thursdays for two to three hours.