HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas came early in the city of Holyoke thanks to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi donned a big red suit, and with a little help from Santa’s elves, he handed out gifts to about 100 children.

The gift giveaway happening at the HJ Toepfert Apartments in Holyoke. The special event also featured a meet-and-great with local first responders, as well as the department’s service dog in-training, Sierra.

“No child should wake up on Christmas without something under the tree,” said Cocchi. “Regardless of what holiday they celebrate, it’s a time of the year where the community get together, we always say that it takes a village to raise a child. Well, let’s do our part. I am just so grateful for all of the people that are generous in the community that allow us to do this, and it makes our whole year.”

Friday, the Sheriff’s Department will continue the generosity, handing out hundreds of gift bags and presents to children in Ludlow.