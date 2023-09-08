SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sobriety checkpoint will be held in Hampden County to help prevent under the influence driving.

Colonel John Mawn Jr., Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, states the checkpoint will be held somewhere in Hampden County from Saturday, September 9th into Sunday. Sobriety checkpoints are randomly done to help educate drivers and bring awareness to detecting a motorist driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

State Police say the checkpoints will be done during various hours and the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary. Signs will also inform drivers of an upcoming checkpoint to reduce fear and anxiety.

This sobriety checkpoint was funded through a grant by the Officer of Grants and Research of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.