CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) More families in Hampden County will get help this year for Thanksgiving. Small business owners and local elected officials are teaming up for a turkey drive in Hampden County.

State Senator Adam Gomez announced that he has expanded the annual Turkey Drive in order to serve more families throughout the Hampden District. The Turkey Drive will serve about 500 families and will be made available at various locations from November 18th – November 21st.

Families are asked to bring proof of residency in Springfield or Chicopee, in addition to proof of receiving public assistance to the Turkey Drive locations.

