Several areas at high risk after Hampden County woman gets EEE, death count corrected to three

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials have made a correction Thursday confirming that three people have died from EEE in Massachusetts instead of four.

According to the Department of Public Health, the fourth death was an incorrect report filed by a hospital and the official death count remains at three as of today.

DPH officials have also confirmed that a Hampden County woman in her 70s has been infected with the virus, making it the 12th human case of EEE in Massachusetts. The woman has been hospitalized.

As a result, communities including Agawam, East Longmeadow, Longmeadow, Southwick, Springfield, West Springfield, and Westfield are now at high risk.

There are currently 35 communities now at critical risk, 53 at high risk, and 121 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts. A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.

In addition to the 12 human cases of EEE this season in Massachusetts, there have also been eight confirmed cases of EEE this year in animals – seven horses and a goat.

State health officials continue to remind residents to take personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Residents can learn more about EEE and ways to protect themselves on DPH’s website.