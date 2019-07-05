Hampden County’s first recreational pot shop opens Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Hampden County is getting its first recreational pot shop Friday morning.

Mass Alternative Care will open for adult use sales at 11:00 a.m.

The facility on East Main Street has been operating as a medical marijuana dispensary since last September.

Mass Alternative Care will be the 9th recreational pot shop to open in Western Massachusetts.

The shop’s General Manager Kevin Collins told 22News he thinks adult use sales will do well in Hampden County.

They’ve also submitted an application to open a retail store in Amherst.

Today @MA_Cannabis issued a notice authorizing Mass Alternative Care, Inc. in Chicopee to commence cultivation, product manufacturing, and adult-use retail operations in three calendar days (Friday, 7/5) or later. More information: https://t.co/EdC4fpsOUu — Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (@MA_Cannabis) July 1, 2019

