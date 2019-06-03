Hampden DA: 3 bodies recovered from Connecticut River unrelated, no public safety threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three bodies recovered from the Connecticut River are unrelated and pose no threat to the public, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

West Springfield Police were called to reports of a person’s body floating in the Connecticut River early Saturday morning. According to Hampden County DA Spokesman Jim Leydon, the remains of a man was located north of Memorial Bridge along the shoreline.

The man had been the subject of a missing person report on January 8, 2019, and no foul play is suspected, Leydon told 22News.

On May 27, Longmeadow Police were called to the area of the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club in town after a group of people noticed a suspicious object floating in the Connecticut River. Fire officials assisted in pulling out the body, which was floating about 20 feet off-shore. Police described the body as badly decomposed. According to Leydon, the body appears to that of a man who has “been in the river for an extended period of time.”

West Springfield Police were called to the South Side area of the North End Bridge where the body of a man had been discovered in the Connecticut River on May 25. According to the DA’s Office, it appears the man’s body “may have been in the river for an extended period of time.”

None of the bodies have been identified.

Police in West Springfield and Longmeadow are still trying to determine how the bodies ended up in the Connecticut River, with assistance from State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office.

