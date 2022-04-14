SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a new effort to foster diversity in our justice system.

Thursday night’s kick-off event for the “Future Lawyers of Springfield.”

The Hampden District Attorney’s office teamed up with Western New England University Law School to launch this new program. The goal is to cultivate a more diverse legal community in Greater Springfield, by way of mentorship.

Sudha Setty, Dean and Professor of Law told 22News about the program, “To make it less daunting, to make it more accessible, to provide support along the way, and to help these students really achieve a lot of their potential.”

To give some context; In 2021 lawyers of color accounted for about 15% of lawyers nationally, versus people of color being 40% of the total United States population.