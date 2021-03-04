Hampden DA asking courts to not release alleged drug dealers back into the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a major heroin bust on Tuesday, Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni hopes to see these alleged dealers punished to the full extent of the law, something that has not been a guarantee during this pandemic.

On Tuesday, State Police detectives found 500 grams of heroin, a 9mm pistol, and about $20,000 and as a result, arrested Enrique Alicea, Jose Alicea, Joshua Vazquez, and Todd Cruzado.

They were all charged with trafficking over 200g of heroin. This was good news, however, the DA told 22News they’ve been getting a lot of bad news lately in the courtroom when trying to keep high-level drug dealers in custody.

“Especially when you’re talking about people who profit from addiction and the danger they do with our communities. This year, in particular, we have had too much more pronounced struggles making the request to judges, because of the issues of the pandemic,” said Gulluni.

Gulluni told 22News it’s been even more disheartening to see the courts allow dangerous drug dealers to go back into the community, knowing that overdoses are skyrocketing during the pandemic.

The DA also said regardless of the judicial system, it should be a fundamental responsibility of the courts to protect communities from dangerous criminals.