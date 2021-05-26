Hampden DA holds virtual conference for youth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s annual Youth Advisory Board conference was held virtually Wednesday night on Zoom.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, board members had to figure out how to adapt the annual event to a full virtual environment.

Despite the challenge, students completed projects on the topics of education and the internet, safety and economic disparity, inclusion, and addiction, health and social interaction.

Wednesday’s event showcased these projects and recognized board members for their accomplishments and hard work throughout the year.