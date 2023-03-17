SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday festivities continued Friday evening in Springfield at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni hosting his annual St. Patrick’s Day party. Bringing together family and friends as well as local law enforcement, and the DA’s office.

Gulluni tells 22News it’s important to celebrate the Irish heritage and kick off the holiday weekend at the place known to so many as the ‘western Massachusetts Home for Irish Culture.’

“It’s about coming together, it’s about family and friends, and enjoying each other’s company and celebrating a holiday that means a lot to people,” said Gulluni. “So we are all together this weekend and we are all Irish.”

And this Sunday Gulluni will also be one of the many people marching in the St. Patrick’s Parade in Holyoke.