Hampden DA looking for public’s help in the death of Karen Soucie

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and the family of Karen Soucie is looking for the public’s help to provide information about her death that happened 20 years ago.

According to a news release from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Karen Soucie’s body was found in her apartment at 22 Berkshire Street in Springfield on November 3, 2000. The landlord entered Karen’s apartment and found her body in the bathroom after noticing her car was not moved in two days and her mail wasn’t being collected.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma, the person who committed this crime has not been identified.

Karen worked at Milton Bradley and had two children. She was described as a quiet person and a hard worker by those close to her. The family of Karen is determined to find the person responsible for her murder.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 413-787-6355 or anonymously utilize Text-a-Tip by texting the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the world SOLVE followed by the information.

Photos courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office