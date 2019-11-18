Hampden DA: Partial human remains found in Blandford

1  of  4
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s office has confirmed partial human remains were discovered in Blandford on Sunday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News state police found partial human remains discovered in the Knittel Conservation area.

Leydon said the remains were discovered by hunters and were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for forensic testing and possible identification.

The discovery does not pose a threat to public safety to anyone in the area.

Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are looking into this on-going investigation.

