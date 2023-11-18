WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police Detectives will be hosting a food drive on Saturday.

The food drive will be held outside of the Big Y in Wilbraham on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. This annual food drive aims to fill a Massachusetts State Police truck full of donations.

The donations will be collected and donated to Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon, which takes place on Monday, November 20th from 5:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. outside of the South End Market at MGM Springfield.

Thousands of donations were collected and delivered by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Massachusetts State Troopers in Massachusetts State Police vehicles on the morning before Thanksgiving in past years.

“Every year the outpouring of generosity is overwhelming, and we are hoping for the same this year. Once again, members of my Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit have stepped up to lead the drive benefitting Rock 102’s Mayflower Marathon, which in turn benefits the Open Pantry. Please look for us outside the Wilbraham Big Y this Saturday and donate to a very worthy cause,” said Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The State Police van will be outside of the Big Y from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., staffed by members of the State Police Detective Unit.