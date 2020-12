SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) - College Highway from the Granby, Connecticut line to the Nicholson Hill intersection, is currently closed due to a large structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to Southwick Police, police and fire departments were called to the area of 47 College Highway around 2:47 a.m. for a chimney fire in a house that spread to the roof of the house. Crews are working to put out the fire now.