SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major announced a recent narcotics investigation on Tuesday.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, a narcotics investigation in Chicopee resulted in two arrests and the seizing of cocaine and fentanyl. Chicopee and Massachusetts State Police joined together in the trafficking of narcotics investigation from 126 Casino Avenue in Chicopee.

Courtesy of Mass. State Police Courtesy of Mass. State Police

Officers found that the two suspects, 49-year-old Jose Martinez and 57-year-old Leonilde Rivera of Chicopee, would travel out of the state to get large amounts of narcotics and bring them back to Hampden County for distribution.

On Saturday, October 21st, during a traffic stop on I-90 in West Springfield, both suspects were taken into custody. From the vehicle, police seized three kilograms of suspected fentanyl (an estimated street value of $1.2 million) and three kilograms of cocaine, (a street value of $300,000). According to the DEA, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said, “During the search of 126 Casino Avenue were three AR-15 style weapons, three handguns, one was a ghost gun and another that has a switch that converts it to a fully automatic weapon.”

They were arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday and are charged with drug trafficking over 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, drug trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, and drug possession of a Class B substance.

Martinez was held on $75,000 bail and a motion to revoke bail in another case, which he is awaiting trial in an armed robbery case. Rivera was held on $50,000 bail. Their next scheduled court date is on November 21st.

Gulluni told 22News that Hampden County needs to be a safe space for everyone and that these guns are in the hands of the wrong people because they are not trained to use the weapons and are looking to harm people. The DA says if you know anyone with unregistered guns to contact his office.