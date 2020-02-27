Hampden DA’s Office to hold expungement, record sealing workshop

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office is holding a workshop on expungement, CORI law, and record sealing on Thursday morning.

The presentation will help people who are involved in substance abuse and recovery counseling. The workshop is being held at the Holyoke Public Library for 10 a.m.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the forum will provide details on the types of offenses that are eligible to be expunged or sealed and the process on how to go about it.

This concept of training service providers will allow them to advise people who they or the organization is counseling and could benefit from either expunging or sealing their record.

For someone to expunge their record they would need to petition the Office of Probation who will initiate the process, then a hearing will most likely be held where the petitioner’s request will either be granted or not by the court.

Criminal offenses which wouldn’t be considered are: crimes of violence, child sexual abuse, gun or other weapon related offenses, and operating a vehicle under the influence. If there was a victim involved with the crime they can’t have been elderly, disabled, or a family member.